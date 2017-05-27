PMC launches Digital Pune 2020 Mission

Mayor Mukta Tilak said the PMC has started the digital literacy drive through five mobile buses and will extend it further to 100 digital literacy centres across the city by 2018. Express Mayor Mukta Tilak said the PMC has started the digital literacy drive through five mobile buses and will extend it further to 100 digital literacy centres across the city by 2018. Express

To promote use of digital technology in everyday life including that for cashless transaction, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday launched its Digital Pune 2020 Mission. “The PMC’s target is to make at least two lakh of its population, one person from each family, digital literate by 2020,” said Mayor Mukta Tilak after the initiative was inaugurated by guardian minister Girish Bapat and Ganesh Natrajan, chariman of Pune City Connect and NASSCOM Foundation.

The PMC, in association with Pune City Connect, launched the Digital Literacy Mission with no cost to civic body. The PMC has to provide the infrastructure for the purpose while the Pune City Connect would take on the responsibility of training under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activity.

The PMC started the digital literacy drive through five mobile buses and would be extending it further to 100 digital literacy centres across city by 2018, Tilak said, adding these centres would be in slums as well as civic schools so that maximum people could take benefit of it.

There will be a 20 hour training and certificate would be issued to those completing it. “The residents would be introduced to Personal Computer, use of mobile phones for e-services, avail banking services and e-commerce facility,” Tilak said.

The civic body has also renovated the citizen facilitation centres at 27 locations across the city and Feedback Management system has been introduced for people to submit their feedback.

The PMC has also done integration of BHIM App and Unified Payment Interface to enable faster payment of charges to civic body. People can pay their tax through Bharat Bill Payment System and can pay their taxes at 500 retail shops spread across the city.

