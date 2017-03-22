PMC keeps a close watch on property tax defaulters

THE PUNE Municipal Corporation (PMC) has threatened to conduct raids against property tax defaulters in its city limits.

The property tax department of the civic body has already initiated checks against errant property owners and have so far, raided 125 properties and sealed 87 properties recently.

The checks were initiated at flats, hospitals, schools, colleges, hotels, mobile shops, IT parks, theatres, malls, permit rooms and bars and coaching classes, either for pending property taxes or flouting payment of the tax.

As many as 62 flats, swimming pool, club, society office of the 11-storeyed Shalimar Hill Society in Kondhwa were fined Rs 2,13,00,000.

Nearly 20 shop owners, operating in PMPML building in Gadital, Hadapsar, were fined and their shops were sealed for failing to pay tax for last five years.

Similarly , about six shops in this area were fined for non-payment of Rs 5.88 lakh tax.

Some of the property owners to have paid their taxes for this financial year included Tata Communication, Dighi, that paid Rs 1.14 crore and Rosary International School, Vimanagar that settled taxes worth Rs 25 lakh.

