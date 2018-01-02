PMC gears up for improving its ranking in Swachh competition

Urban local bodies have been asked to slap fine on those defecating and urinating in the open. Urban local bodies have been asked to slap fine on those defecating and urinating in the open.

To improve its ranking in the Swachh competition for cities, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appointed staffers to specifically download the mobile app on residents’ mobile phones, according to directions of the state government. “The PMC ranked 13th in the Swachh survey conducted in 2017 and the state government wants the civic body to improve its ranking to the fifth position in 2018. So, various steps are taken to achieve the objective,” said Prerna Deshbratar, additional commissioner of the Pune Municipal Corporation.

The criteria includes downloading of the Swachhata-MoHUA app and its use. The PMC has appointed junior engineers and typists to download the app on mobile phones. “Each of the civic staff member appointed for the job should submit reports every two hours to the nodal office while ensuring that each of them downloads the app on at least 200 mobile phones every day,” she said.

The state government has directed all urban local bodies to start “spot fine” to penalise those responsible for creating unhygienic condition in public places. As per the state government’s directions, the urban local bodies have been asked to put a penalty of Rs 500 for a person defecating and Rs 200 for a person urinating in the open. Those found spitting in public place should be charged Rs 150 and those littering on roads should be penalised with Rs 180.

The state government said the urban local bodies work toward keeping places in their jurisdiction clean and it is expected that residents should cooperate in achieving the goal. “The state government proposes to penalise people for creating unhygienic condition in public places. Thus, the civic bodies should give their opinions on the proposed penalisation,” GR.

The state government has approved a “Swachh Ward” contest in all civic bodies on the grounds of “Swachh City” contest. It will be mandatory for all the wards to participate in the contest.

The top three would be given a prize of Rs 50 lakh, Rs 35 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, respectively for taking permanent steps to improve cleanliness in their respective areas. In its “Swachh City” contest, the Union government is going to give away a prize of Rs 20 crore to each of the top three civic bodies and Rs 15 crore to the others in the Top 10 list.

