PMC election results 2017: BJP triples its seat-share, falls short of majority

BJP workers celebrate outside the party office in Pune. (Source: Express photo) BJP workers celebrate outside the party office in Pune. (Source: Express photo)

In this year’s Pune Municipal Corporation elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party triumphed over its erstwhile rival Nationalist Congress Party by tripling its seat-share from the previous polls in 2012. The BJP, however, fell short of four seats from achieving a full majority as it notched up victories in 77 seats — up from its previous tally of 26.

City Guardian Minister and BJP leader Girish Bapat credited the BJP-led governments at the Centre and State for its grand showing in Pune. He claimed Pune residents rejected the NCP and Congress because of their laggard attitude towards the key civic issues. “The credit for the win goes to the good governance and decision making shown by State and Centre governments, hardwork by party workers and terrible governance of PMC by Congress and NCP in last 15 years. Puneites knew that it wasn’t just sloganeering. The metro project wasn’t only cleared but a huge budgetary allocation too was made,” Bapat said. Bapat cited the party’s quick decision-making in clearing key projects and candidate selection for its success.

The NCP on the other hand failed to improve its previous tally of 51 seats as it could managed to win in only 44 seats. Pune Mayor and NCP candidate Prashant Jagtap managed to consolidate his seat, despite deputy mayor and Congress candidate Mukari Algude losing to Pune MP Anil Shirole’s son Siddarth Shirole of the BJP. Jagtap’s mother Usha Jagtap was also among the NCP candidates who registered wins. Former Pune mayor R S Kumar was among those who lost their seats. . The Raj Thackeray-led MNS was virtually decimated as it emerged as the biggest loser in the polls, with the party’s seat-share falling from 29 to just six. The Shiv Sena fared marginally better by winning 10 seats and the Congress settled for 16 seats.

The NCP can take consolation from the Pune Zilla Parishad results as it was leading 18 seats. In the ZP polls, NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s grandnephew Rohit Pawar won with a 12,745-vote margin

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd