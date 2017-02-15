PMC elections 2017: Progress of state is at stake under BJP, says Sharad Pawar at NCP rally in Pune

NCP chief Sharad Pawar at an election rally in Yerawada. Sandeep Daundkar NCP chief Sharad Pawar at an election rally in Yerawada. Sandeep Daundkar

Hitting out at BJP and Shiv Sena over playing bad politics in the state, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said that there was a fear that the industrial growth in the state during the tenure of previous government is likely to get hamper due to the wrong policies of the current BJP-Sena alliance state government.

Watch what else is in the news

“There is a fear that the Maharashtra might fall back in the race of industrial growth in states in the country,” said Pawar addressing election rally at Yerawada.

He said there were differences in opinion between the alliance partners Congress and NCP but they never came out in public and it never affected the development of state or city. “The BJP and Shiv Sena are in power at state and Centre, making serious allegations against each other,” Pawar said.

One can understand that the two parties know the truth about each other, he said, “The BJP has been inducting political leaders with criminal background. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis holds the responsibility of state home ministry but is seen welcoming leaders with criminal background in his party.”

The NCP chief said that if the citizens want to keep persons with criminal background away from gaining power, then that party needs to be defeated.

Pawar said the BJP-led Union government has failed to justify its decision of demonetisation as they are running away from facing questions of opposition in Parliament.

The Prime Minister had promised to get all the black money in foreign banks back to the country, he said adding, “The BJP merely makes big announcements but have failed to do so despite being in power.”

The NCP has proved its credential as it ruled PMC and PCMC and have been recognised among the top civic bodies in the country on development issue, Pawar said the citizens should re-elect the NCP to continue the development work in the city by completing the works that are in progress.

The recognition of city as IT hub and automobile hub speaks a lot about the development taken place in the city in last decade, he added.