PMC Elections 2017 Live Updates: NCP, BJP fight for pride as others battle for existence

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) goes to poll today to decide whether NCP will continue to be at the helm, or will BJP — already in power at the Centre and state — take charge of the civic body too. These polls are crucial for NCP as the civic bodies — PMC and neighbouring PCMC — are in the home district of party chief Sharad Pawar, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made it a pride contest to validate the policies of BJP-led state and Central government. Meanwhile, MNS, Congress and Shiv Sena are waging another battle to maintain their presence in city politics.

After weeks of campaigning, political parties are in for the final battle today as they expect 26,34,800 voters to exercise their franchise in the polls for 162 seats in Pune.

7.40 am: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat casts his vote at a polling booth in Bharat Mahila Vidyalaya for Nagpur Municipal Corporation elections.

7.30 am: Polling begins across 3,431 booths in the city.

