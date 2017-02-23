PMC Elections 2017: BJP takes on NCP; political future of many senior leaders hangs in balance

Police personnel guard a sealed room, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) of the PMC and Zilla Parishad elections are being kept, at Shivajinagar on Wednesday. (Source: Sandeep Daundkar) Police personnel guard a sealed room, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) of the PMC and Zilla Parishad elections are being kept, at Shivajinagar on Wednesday. (Source: Sandeep Daundkar)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) election, apart from being a direct tussle between the NCP and the BJP to establish their supremacy in local politics, will also affect the political future of many prominent leaders in Pune. These leaders include city MP Anil Shirole, state minister Dilip Kamble, city Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe, city Sena chief Vinayak Nimhan, former NCP legislator Bapu Pathare and MLC Anil Bhosale.

A marginal increase in the voter turnout in the PMC election has raised morale in the NCP camp, and the party is hopeful about retaining power in the civic body. Meanwhile, its main challenger, BJP, believes that voters would continue to stand by them, as they did in the 2014 Lok Sabha and state assembly elections.

On Tuesday, the PMC had recorded a voter turnout of 55.5 per cent, an increase of around 4.5 per cent compared to the turnout in the 2012 civic polls.

The maximum voter turnout was seen in the two electoral panels in the heart of the city. In the Shaniwar Peth-Sadashiv Peth electoral panel, the turnout was 62.65 per cent, followed by the adjoining Kasba Peth-Somwar Peth electoral panel, which saw 62.17 per cent turnout.

The Kondhwa Budhruk-Yeolewadi panel, in its first poll after being included in the PMC jurisdiction, had the third highest voter turnout of 62.16 per cent.

The lowest voter turnout — 45.94 per cent — was seen in the Vimannagar-Somnath Nagar electoral panel, while the Mohammadwadi-Kausarbaug electoral panel saw only 47.36 per cent voters exercising their right to vote. As many as five electoral panels recorded less than 50 per cent voter turnout.

Thirty two electoral panels saw a voter turnout between 50 to 60 per cent, including the Baner Balewadi Pashan under the Smart City Mission, which had 55.09 per cent voter turnout. “… it needs to be analysed why some voters continue to stay away from the poll process,” said Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar.

All eyes are on the overall result of the PMC election, as it will determine which party is going to have control of city politics for the next five years. For the last 10 years, the NCP has been in power, while the BJP is trying to gain control for the first time.

For many political leaders, a lot is at stake; for some, their family members are in the fray and their electoral performance would also give an indication of their hold on the current political scenario.

Siddarth Shirole, son of city MP Anil Shirole, and Sunil Kamble, brother of state minister Dilip Kamble, are contesting as BJP candidates. Yogesh Mulik, brother of BJP legislator Jagdish Mulik, and Ranajana Tilekar, mother of BJP legislator Yogesh Tilekar, are both contesting as BJP candidates.

The performance of Chandrashekhar Nimhan, son of city Sena chief Vinayak Nimhan, and Avinash Bagawe, son of city Congress chief Ramesh Bagawe, would affect the political future of their father. The performance of former mayors Kamal Vyavhare, Rajlaxmi Bhosale, Vaishali Bankar, Chanchala Kodre, Dattatraya Dhankawade and mayor Prashant Jagtap will also have a major impact on their political career.