PMC elections 2017: Ahead of polls, leaders vow development for Pune

POLITICAL LEADERS in Pune on the eve of polls promised to tackle issues related to garbage, transportation etc in the city. Leaders of five main political parties, while speaking at a function organised by the Pune International Center (PIC) on Tuesday, also talked about the need to tackle the problems of urbanisation in the city.

Rajya Sabha MP and NCP city chief Vandana Chavan, while talking about the challenges ahead of Pune, said the administration has not been able to match the pace of growth. “We need a dedicated municipal governance cadre to govern the cities,” she said.

BJP city chief Yogesh Gogawale talked about the need for better coordination between all stake holders for better governance. Agreeing with them, Abhay Chhajed mentioned that issues like road connectivity, Metro project, sufficient water supply, proper segregation of waste, correct use of amenity space laying with the state can be handled through better administration and planning. Urgent attention needs to be given to the rise in pollution levels. Establishing mobility by introducing more buses in the city can smoothen transportation and reduce traffic.

Hemant Sambhus the MNS city chief said, “The common man gets affected whenever any project fails due to wrong implementation. To overcome such problems and make them work, city needs a detailed blueprint, which has already been created by MNS.” Shyam Deshpande of Shiv Sena pointed out how transportation, slum rehabilitation, e-governance and road development should be focused upon. Deshpande said if voted to power Sena would provide free bus rides.