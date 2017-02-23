PMC Election Results 2017: Guardian Minister Girish Bapat credits Centre for party’s success

BJP candidates flash victory sign after poll win. (Source: Express photo Partha Biswas) BJP candidates flash victory sign after poll win. (Source: Express photo Partha Biswas)

City’s Guardian Minister and BJP leader Girish Bapat gave credit to the work done by the BJP governments at Centre and State for the party’s great showing in the PMC polls. He lauded the governments for making quick decisions in terms of key projects including the completion of Pune Metro.

Bapat, who participated in the celebrations at BJP’s city headquarters on Shirole Road along with MP Sanjay Kakade, said that Pune residents rejected NCP and Congress because of their laggard attitude toward the key issues.

“We were confident of winning the PMC on our own since day elections were announced. The credit for the win goes to the good governance and decision making shown by State and Centre governments, hardwork by party workers and terrible governance of PMC by Congress and NCP in last 15 years. Puneites knew that it wasn’t just sloganeering. The metro project wasn’t only cleared but a huge budgetary allocation too was made,” Bapat told reporters.

He also gave credit to good candidate selection by the party leadership.

“There were over 800 who wished for a party ticket. It wasn’t easy for us to make the choice but it also showed the groundswell of support for the party. The party leadership distributed the tickets taking into consideration all the things. As you can see, it played big role in the win,” said Bapat.

Kakade brushed aside the chances of Reshma Bhosale, wife of NCP MLC Anil Bhosale, who had defected from the party after the latter refused her a ticket, of getting the coveted post of Mayor which is reserved for a woman. “She is a new entrant to the party and it would be unfair for her to have such expectations when we have many workers working for her over many years. Whom to appoint mayor will be decided to by party leadership after deliberations,” said Kakade.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd