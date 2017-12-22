PMC delays transfer of land for Pune Metro

The deadline for bidding is March 30. File The deadline for bidding is March 30. File

The Maharashtra Metro, which is overseeing work on the Pune Metro, wants to speed up the construction of the two proposed rail corridors, but since the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has not given land for the project, it is likely to be delayed. The Maharashtra Metro has been demanding 16 land plots for the project but the PMC has approved only three plots.

“We are in constant touch with PMC officers and are tracking the proposal for the transfer of land daily. We are hopeful that the land would soon be transferred for the Pune Metro project,” said a Maharashtra Metro officer.

He said that work on two corridors of the Pune Metro — from PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi totalling a distance of 31.254 km — has begun.

“There should not be a problem in developing the metro rail route, but the stations would require land and the work could begin only after the PMC hands over land wherever the station is proposed,” said the officer.

PMC land estate officer Satish Kulkarni said the civic body has started the administrative process to hand over the land to the Maharashtra Metro. “The PMC is consulting the concerned civic department in possession of the land and will take a decision,” he said.

According to sources, the PMC had promised the Maharashtra Metro land in Wanowrie to set up its office, but now the civic body has said it won’t be able to do so.

“The information centre of the Pune Metro has been planned for the convenience of residents. The location was supposed to be somewhere with good visibility. The Maharashtra Metro had demanded land in Sambhaji Garden on J M Road, but the PMC had refused saying it cannot be given for any construction due to an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT),” said Kulkarni, adding that the information centre is now being created at Peshwe Garden near Sarasbaug, for which the PMC has handed over the land.

The Maharashtra Metro requires land at Vanaz Kothrud to construct a Metro Depot but the PMC is yet to take a decision, since a Shivaji memorial is planned there. The Metro has also demanded a large plot of land at Swargate, but the PMC has only offered to give half the size requested.

However, the Maharashtra Metro has been able to get land at the Agriculture College and at the foodgrains godown in Shivajinagar from the Maharashtra government.

