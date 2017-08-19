PMC chief seeks panel approval to invest municipal bond funds in fixed deposit

PMC chief Kunal Kumar PMC chief Kunal Kumar

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration has sought the standing committee approval for giving powers to the municipal commissioner to make a fix deposit of the money raised from municipal bonds for the 24X7 water supply project.

The SBI Cap Trustee Company Ltd is the agency appointed to carry out the process of raising funds through municipal bonds for the PMC. In its proposal, the civic administration said the SBI Cap Trustee Company Ltd has given consent for the PMC to make fixed deposit of the funds raised through municipal bonds.

“The fixed deposit can be made in bank or financial institute with at least AA credit rating. Thus, the municipal commissioner should be given the powers to make the fixed deposit and withdraw the amount as per requirement,” said municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar in the proposal.

According to civic administration, the PMC needs to pay the interest on municipal bond after every six months so the amount can be kept in fixed deposit for one to five months. The PMC has raised Rs 200 crore through municipal bonds but the implementation has been delayed due to scrapping of the tender process for the project.

