PMC candidates lining up outside main office for enrollment numbers

Facing difficulties in locating their names in the new electoral roll, candidates in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are running from pillar to post to get their enrollment number to file their nomination. Without the enrollment number, the candidates face disqualification. Many aspirants of the PMC elections are seen making rounds of the main election office of PMC, despite being requested to approach returning officer in respective ward offices instead. “The main election office of PMC is merely issuing directions to the returning officers in 14 ward offices. The procedure of collecting nomination forms and permissions for election campaign is being carried out at the local level,” said Satish Kulkarni, PMC Election Officer, adding that some aspirants are also demanding certificates of their names in the electoral roll.

The registration of nominations for PMC polls, scheduled to be held on February 21, would begin from January 27. Kulkarni said the electoral roll for the PMC elections has been published and can be viewed on the PMC website. “It is learnt that some private websites are giving information on electoral rolls, which is unauthenticated and wrong. It is our appeal that the voters should check their names in electoral roll published on the PMC website,” he said. There was also a complaint that a wrong photo has been used with the name of Guardian Minister Girish Bapat in the electoral roll. But the complaint proved to be wrong.

The election officer said the voters can now check their names in electoral roll without the photographs, which would be uploaded later.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Suhas Mapari said the aspirants come up with all kinds of impossible requests. “An aspirant has been urging us to shift his name to an electoral panel where he is planning to contest from. We told him that he can contest from any electoral panel as his name, as mentioned in the electoral roll, comes under the PMC area, which makes him eligible to contest,” he added.

Another aspirant complained that the PMC delayed publishing the electoral roll and does not have a search option to look for names. “It was very difficult to search the name in the electoral roll published on the PMC website. The returning officer in ward offices have been asking us to approach the main election office for it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the PMC has made a list of 294 of its open plots, which are acquired as amenity spaces for holding rallies in lieu of rent. The candidates can also hold rallies in privately-owned grounds, but after getting necessary approval from the police and the traffic departments.