BJP ready for fresh innings with team of young corporators

In the newly-elected house of the Pune Municipal Corporation(PMC), the BJP other than having a brute majority also has the youngest lot of corporators. Around 42 per cent of the newly-elected corporators from the party are in the age group of 31-40 years and in some of the panels the party has all four corporators well below the 40-years mark. On Thursday, the BJP emerged victorious in the PMC ending a 10-year run of the NCP and Congress. Winning 98 out of the 162 seats in the house, the BJP almost decimated the NCP and Congress that managed to win just 38 and 9 seats respectively.

Shiv Sena, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and AIMIM won 10,2 and 1 seat respectively. This house also saw the election of four independent candidates. Analysis of data shows that 42 per cent of the BJP corporators are in the age group of 31-40 years of age while 11 per cent of them are actually below 30 years of age. In the present house, only BJP has five corporators who are senior citizens. Around 46 per cent of the NCP corporators are between the age group of 41 and 50 years. Both the Congress and MNS do not have any elected leader who are below the age of 30 years and most of their corporators are above the age bracket of 40 years.

As many as 50 per cent of the MNS corporators are above the 50 years bracket. Prachi Alhat (21) of Shiv Sena and Sayali Wanjale (22) would be the two youngest corporators in the present house. Corporators who are from areas like Kothrud and Shivajinagar assembly areas are significantly younger than the corporators who have been elected from the periphery areas like Hadapsar, Khadakwasla etc. Panel 5 (Vadgaonsheti Kalyaninagar) has all four corporators below 40 years of age and Panel 9 (Baner Balewadi Pashan) has three out of four corporators in the same age bracket.

Majority of the panels in the peths have corporators above the age bracket of 40 years. The decision to distribute tickets to younger and fresher faces rather than old established leaders, according to political analyst Chandrakant Bhujbal, was one of the reasons for the party’s better performance in the polls. “NCP decided to give tickets to older established leaders than trying out rookies,” he said. Bhujbal also pointed out that the BJP’s ticket distribution had taken in consideration all castes, which went well with the voters.