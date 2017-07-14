PMC begins survey to finalise new parking policy, to set up panel with experts

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has begun the groundwork of collecting data from across the city on the present status of parking of vehicles, to frame a new policy on parking rules and regulations. The civic body also aims to set up a Parking Management Cell dedicated to the effective implementation of the policy.

The PMC will soon propose the implementation of the comprehensive policy to discourage the use of personal vehicles and reduce congestion and vehicular pollution in the city. “The civic body plans to have a parking management system in place… and a Parking Management Cell comprising experts would oversee all tasks related to planning, implementation and operations of such a system,” said Srinivas Bonala, PMC traffic planner.

He added, “PMC staff, in coordination with traffic police, is identifying public places currently used for parking. The information on roads, including their width, space used for parking, use of parking bays developed by civic body etc would be the base for deciding the parking rules for a particular area.” A planning and implementation manager, an expert in traffic planning, is being appointed to operate the Parking Management Cell and provide effective solutions on parking.

The Cell will also work towards engaging consultants for implementing the parking policy, work with the traffic police and PMPML, coordinate with town planning, roads, and the non-motorised transport cell of the PMC.

As per the draft parking policy, the city has been divided into three zones based on their level of congestion – the Central Business district area, mobility corridors and the rest of the city. Cycles and all types of school buses will be exempt from parking charges. In the Central Business District zone, the proposed charges would be Rs 15 per hour for two-wheelers for on-street parking and Rs 10 per hour for off-street parking, while the charges for four-wheelers will be Rs 60 for on-street parking and Rs 30 for off-street parking.

The mobility corridor zone would have Rs 10 per hour for two-wheelers for on-street parking and Rs 5 per hour for off-street parking, while it would be Rs 40 and Rs 20 per hour for on-street and off-street parking respectively for four-wheelers.

The rest of the city zone will have Rs 5 and Rs 3 per hour for on-street and off-street parking respectively for two wheelers. The four-wheelers will have to pay Rs 20 and Rs 10 per hour for on-street and off-street parking respectively.

