PMC begins construction of long-awaited Salisbury Park

A LONG-AWAITED dream of the residents of Salisbury Park, one that entailed a court battle that lasted several years, is finally becoming a reality. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) commenced the process for construction of a two-acre park in the area. On Tuesday, local residents, led by corporator Shrinath Bhimale, met officials at the civic body to discuss plans for the park and suggested improvements.

In 2004, the PMC had issued a notification to de-reserve the plot earmarked for the garden and had handed it over to a local builder. In protest, about 300 residents organised a protest rally and filed a case in court, which went on for several years. Finally, the Bombay High Court ordered the PMC to buy back the land from the builder. The plot was bought by the civic body for Rs 18.5 crore in 2016.

Topics discussed during the meeting on Tuesday included improvisation in the existing layout, to inclusion of latest indirect lighting along the walking pathway in the park for night jogging, design of toilets, and creation of a topiary, among other facilities.

Shrinath Bhimale, the local corporator who led the meeting, said, “Architect Avani Lodha from the Aseem Gokarn Harwansh (AGH) Landscapes discussed the plan; several members have given suggestions. We will ensure that they get incorporated. We hope to complete the construction within 1.5 years.”

Salisbury Park Residence Forum’s chief Faizal Poonawala added that the budget for the park was Rs 6 crore. “This will be the only park in the city to have a topiary, with shrubs and trees that are styled into various shapes like animals, cartoon figures. There would be an area for exercise with some gym bars, amphitheatre, skating rink, flower beds and more. The PMC has promised to maintain it for three years,” he added.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App