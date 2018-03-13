PMC areas reported most Dengue cases in state last year: Malaria, chikungunya cases dip, dengue on the rise

State health officials directed municipal corporations and councils to strengthen surveillance and take up steps like spraying insecticide and fogging. Express State health officials directed municipal corporations and councils to strengthen surveillance and take up steps like spraying insecticide and fogging. Express

While Maharashtra saw a dip in malaria and chikungunya cases last year, there has been a rise in dengue cases. With 1,691 dengue cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) areas saw the highest number last year across the state, more than double of the 635 cases in 2016. Against 33 deaths in the state due to dengue in 2016, there were 65 deaths in 2017. Maharashtra had a total of 6,792 cases of dengue in 2016 which climbed to 7,829 in 2017. In January and February this year, there were 179 cases of dengue across the state.

On Monday, state health officials took stock of the number of cases and deaths due to vector-borne diseases and directed municipal corporations and councils to strengthen surveillance and start measures like spraying insecticide and fogging.

The PMC areas saw the largest numbers with 1,691 cases of dengue in 2017 against 635 cases in 2016. There were 187 cases of dengue in rural areas of Pune in 2016 while in 2017 there were 174 cases. One death was registered due to dengue in 2016 in PMC areas against eight deaths in 2017. Pune rural areas also saw a jump in number of dengue deaths. Against two deaths in 2016, there were 13 deaths in 2017 in Pune rural areas.

Dr MS Diggikar, the Joint Director of Health, told The Indian Express that there was a decline in the number of malaria cases from 23,983 in 2016 to 17,710 cases in 2017. There were 26 malaria deaths in 2016, which came down to 15 in 2017. In January and February this year, there were 983 cases of malaria. Gadchiroli, Greater Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Gondia showed high number of malaria cases. In Pune, there were 45 cases of malaria in 2016 and 2017.

Chikungunya cases have also gone down. From 2,949 cases in 2016, the state registered 1,438 cases in 2017. In Pune, there were 233 cases in 2016 which came down to 87 cases in 2017. “We have now issued a district-wise circular directing health officials to step up strategies to prevent vector borne diseases,” Dr Diggikar said.

