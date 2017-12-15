PMC approves new health and sanitation bye-laws

Pune Municipal Corporation. (File) Pune Municipal Corporation. (File)

Despite protests by opposition parties in the general body meeting, the ruling BJP in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) managed to approve the Public Health and Sanitation Bye-laws 2017 that would enable the civic body to increase the compounding fees multifold for violation of bye-laws.

The opposition, led by NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena corporators, jumped into the well of the general body hall to register their protest while BJP corporators came in support of the administration’s proposal on bye-laws.

Opposition leader and NCP corporator Chetan Tupe claimed the ruling BJP was giving different treatment to corporators of other political parties as the presentation of bye-laws was made only to BJP corporators while corporators of opposition parties were ignored.

With the opposition not giving up, Mayor Mukta Tilak directed the civic administration to make a presentation in the meeting hall but opposition parties refused to accept it saying it would be wrong to take a decision on the presentation made at the last minute.

The NCP staged a walkout from the meeting as the BJP insisted on approving the proposal. Amid corporators of both ruling and opposition parties raising slogans against each other, the BJP managed to get the proposal approved.

“It is the failure of the civic body to manage the solid waste but instead, citizens would be penalised for not following cleanliness rules,” said Tupe.

Tilak said the bye-laws are meant to keep a check on those who create unhygienic conditions in Pune. “The PMC would improve its mechanism of solid waste management but citizens will also help in keeping the city clean,” she said.

Under the previous bye-laws, the PMC used to serve notices to those violating them and initiate legal action, but there was a maximum penalty of Rs 50 if the violations were proved while the civic body had to shell out Rs 382 per case. Under the new bye-laws, the PMC has introduced a user fee, compounding and administrative charges while increasing charges manifold to create fear among residents about punishment for violation.

