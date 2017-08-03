PMC, education department spar over how to purchase stationery for civic schools

The PMC school board has finalised a list of vendors from whom students can purchase stationery items. The PMC school board has finalised a list of vendors from whom students can purchase stationery items.

The purchase of stationery items for Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) school students has pitted one government department against another. While the PMC school board has finalised a list of vendors from whom students can purchase stationery through the direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme, the deputy director of education (DyDE) has sent the PMC a notice, saying the civic body’s act was illegal under both the Right to Education Act and Fee Regulation Act.

In a notice sent on July 31 to the administrative officer of the PMC education board, Dinkar Temkar, DyDE Pune, has stated that despite being reprimanded on repeated occasions against making it mandatory for students to buy stationery from specific vendors, such complaints are being received by the department. The letter goes on to note the latest complaint by Kalpesh Yadav, an activist, who has alleged that not just private schools, but even PMC schools are indulging in this practice and handing out a list of vendors to the parents.

Observing that such an act was illegal, Temkar said it contravened both the Fee Regulation Act, 2011, as well as the provisions pertaining to the Prohibition of Illegal Sale of Book under Right to Education Act, 2009. The letter instructs the administrative officer to conduct an inquiry of all schools where the headmaster has specified a list of vendors for purchasing books.

But the school headmasters have voiced their protest against the letter, stating that they are only following the civic body’s orders. “The list of vendors is already decided by the school board and has been officially sent to us, we are only giving it to parents with the DBT cards. Then how are we at fault? It is not as if we have a private tie up with these vendors…” said one of the principals.

The PMC store department head, Tushar , defended the act, saying a list of vendors was prepared to ensure that a certain minimum quality standard was adhered to. “If we specify only one or two vendors, then allegations of profiteering can be levied. But if we give a list of 40-odd vendors, of which many people supply stationery, how is that not a fair deal? The reason why we have specified vendors is because… all material, like books, should be of a certain quality… if other vendors are willing to provide it at our specified rates, then they can approach us to add them to the list. If approved, we will provide them PoS machines, on which the DBT cards can be used,” said Daundkar.

