Pune based muscians launch rap anthem ‘Please Go Vote’ to motivate voters

The video was conceptualised by Brand Pickle and powered by Pate Developers. Express Photo The video was conceptualised by Brand Pickle and powered by Pate Developers. Express Photo

The video opens with a bunch of bandwallahs and a God having a musical conversation on ‘voting for the right candidate’.

The ‘God’ warns them against voting for candidates ‘who want to buy your vote with notes’. He further advises them to ignore candidates ‘who have been using flexes to announce their birthdays’, ‘who ignored potholes and bad roads’ and ‘who have always made false promises’.

With the city gearing up for the civic elections, a group of city-based musicians have launched a Marathi rap anthem, titled ‘Please Go Vote’, with an aim to spread awareness on the importance of voting. This two-and-a-half-minute music video sheds light on one of the perennial dilemmas of a voter — ‘Whom do I vote for?’

Nikhil Khaire, who has written lyrics and screenplay of the video, said, “Every time election comes, the government takes an initiative to encourage people to vote. However, many a times, they are quite monotonous and preachy, and hardly end up making any difference. So, this year, we decided to come up with a video to which people, especially the youth, could connect. We wanted to convey the message that voting is fun.”

‘Please Go Vote’, which is conceptualised by Brand Pickle and is powered by Pate Developers, was uploaded on Brand Pickle’s YouTube channel on February 13. The video concludes with a message that underlines the power of voting and appeals to every individual to use this tool of democracy to elect an honest representative.

Explaining why the group chose rap music, Kolan, director of the video, said, “Only rap music is the genre that offers you the possibility of saying what you want to say through dialogues. It’s like a conversation. On the one hand, rap music can instantly strike a chord with the youth, on the other, people of all age groups can relate to the message, because it’s said in a non-complicated manner.”

Other than Kolan and Khaire, the crew includes Nikhil Thakkar (editor), Yogesh Kolan & Tejas Gokhale (executive producers), Yogesh Rajguru (DoP), Gandhaar (composer and music arrangement) and Vijay Deshpande (producer). The actors featured in the video are Vijay Patvardhan, Aniket Wakchaure, Prashant Tapasvi, Rohit Satpute, Tejas Kulkarni, Hrishikesh Thite and Karan Khajine.

Sharing behind-the-scenes details of the shoot, Khaire said, “We came up with the idea about 20 days ago. We shot the video at an under-construction site, which gave a raw look to the film and suited its overall theme. It took us a day to shoot it.”