Playwright’s statue vandalised: Police custody of four accused extended

A magistrate court on Friday extended the police custody of four persons arrested in connection with the pulling down of statue of Marathi playwright Ram Ganesh Gadkari from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Garden on JM Road on January 3.

Meanwhile, during the probe, police teams conducted search in the Mutha river bed and recovered the hammer and axe used by the accused persons for vandalasing the statue. Meanwhile, police found the statue in the river bed on January 4. An offence in this case was registered at the Deccan Gymkhana police station. Police had arrested four persons identified as Pradip Bhanudas Kanase (25) of Narhe, Harshavardhan Mahadev Magdum (23) of Balajinagar in Dhankawadi, Swapnil Suryakant Lale (24) of Charholi and Ganesh Devidas Karle (26) of Chandus village in Khed taluka. Police said Kanase and Magdum are workers of the Sambhaji Brigade, while Kale and Karale are their aides.

Police produced the four accused in court on Friday and sought an extension in their custody. Police told the court that accused had used three hammers and an axe for pulling down the statue.