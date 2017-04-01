Pimpri passport office spruced up, to be inaugurated on April 2

THE POST Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK), a joint initiative by the India Post and External Affairs Ministry (MEA), will be inaugurated on April 2.

This centre will be processing 60 passport applications every day and would cater to residents of Chakan, Hinjewadi, Talegaon and Lonavala.

Officials said after gauging the response from the residents, the processing capacity of the POPSK would be increased to meet the demand. Pimpri POPSK would be third such office to become operational in Maharashtra, following Aurangabad and Kolhapur.

Passport officer for Pune Region Atul M Gotsurve said the installation of requisite infrastructure at Pimpri Penicillin Factory Post office has been completed and that the service will be inaugurated by MP Shrirang Barne.

“The POPSK, Pimpri will considerably reduce the existing load on the Passport Seva Kendra, Mundhwa and will also help in easier and faster processing of passports. It will also be of great convenience to the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad as well Chakan, Talegaoin, Hinjewadi and Lonavala. We will review the processing quota as per the demand and the infrastructural capabilities,” said Gotsurve.

Officials said the POPSK is already getting a good response from the passport aspirants.

