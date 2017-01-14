Pimpri: BJP gears up to turn wheel of fortune

UNLIKE the Chinchwad and Bhosari assembly constituencies in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pimpri is less discussed and talked about. It is a reserved constituency sandwiched between Bhosari and Chinchwad constituencies. Its boundaries often causes confusion among the voters as to which one they belong to.

The Pimpri constituency has switched loyalty from NCP to Shiv Sena in the state assembly election held two-and-a-half years ago. The NCP holds an upper hand in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Of the 44 corporators, it has 37 corporators. The BJP has only one, Shiv Sena and Congress have three corporators each. However, the BJP has adopted a clever strategy this time. It has roped in Azam Pansare, one of tallest leaders of NCP and Muslim face. Another leader, Yeswhant Bhosale of NCP, who could pose a serious threat to NCP leader Yogesh Behl, has also joined the BJP. Then there are leaders like Sanjeevani Pandey of Chinchwad and Vijay Lande of Kasarwadi. “Several leaders have joined us. In Pimpri, the RPI, which is one of our alliance partner,s has a stronghold. Besides, the Shiv Sena may also be with us. Therefore, we are sure there will be a change in fortune. From one corporator, we are confident of winning 40 plus seats,” said Sarang Kamtekar, BJP general secretary. But the NCP continues to maintain that it will retain its hold.