Pimple Saudagar-Rahatni: In panel that created history once, a tale of four Kate candidates

The Pimple-Saudagar-Rahatni panel had created history on the election terrain of Pimpri-Chinchwad in 2012, when two candidates from the NCP had won with a record margin. Sheetal Kate had won by a record margin of over 9,000 votes while Shatrughan Kate had won by 8,000 votes.

The two candidates — Sheetal Kate and Shatrughan Kate — are contesting this year as well, but from different parties. While Sheetal is still with the NCP, Shatrughan Kate is contesting from the BJP.

Sheetal Kate’s husband Nana Kate is also contesting from the same panel this time. Nana had taken on none other than Laxman Jagtap in the assembly elections two years ago, and secured 43,000 votes. Another Kate — Anita Kate — is also in the fray. Most of the Kates are related to each other; they are popular in Pimple-Saudagar-Rahatni and even Dapodi.

While the face of the agrarian Pimple Saudagar-Rahatni area has changed beyond recognition in the last 10 years, with high-rise buildings dotting every nook and corner, crucial civic amenities have remained out of reach for local residents. An upmarket area such as Pimple Saudagar has only one garden; it neither has a swimming pool nor a playground. The area doesn’t even have a proper vegetable market. Traffic congestion is another major issue, as most roads in the area remain choked throughout the day.

Both Nana Kate and Shatrughan Kate attributed the lack of development to the PCMC’s inability to get reserved land in its possession in quick time. “We are offering sops to educational institutes which set up convent schools in Pimple Saudagar-Rahatni area,” said Shatrughan Kate.

Nana Kate said the issue of women’s safety — the area is also close to the Hinjewadi IT park — is raging in Pimpri-Chinchwad, so he has set up a 24X7 helpline for women in distress. On the other hand, Shatrughan Kate said they convinced police to set up a women patrolling force in the area.

The main fight in the panel is between the BJP and the NCP. While Nana Kate (open seat) leads a panel of Kailas Kunjir (OBC, male), Sheetal Kate and Anita Kate (both open seats for women), Shatrughan Kate (OBC) is leading the likes of Jaynath Kate, (open) Nirmala Kute and Kunda Bhise. While Nana Kate faces a challenge from Jaynath Kate, Shatrughan Kate is facing a challenge from Kailas Kunjir.