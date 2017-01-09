PIFF showed inflated figures of delegate footfall in 2015, 2016: RTI

Pune International Film Festival started in city in 2002 Pune International Film Festival started in city in 2002

THE PUNE International Film Festival (PIFF), which started in the city in 2002, has grown over the years, pulling in huge crowds of cinema-goers, movie buffs and critics. Now, a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by The Indian Express has revealed that during this period, the festival authorities have been quoting an inflated figure of delegate footfall. With one-tenth of the budget of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) allotted to PIFF—Rs 1.4 crore, a whopping 10,500 delegates are claimed to have attended PIFF in January 2016, according to the administration, when IFFI’s latest editions held in Goa managed to rope in only 4,000 delegates.

While the festival, with veteran film director Jabbar Patel at its helm, has grown tremendously, the number of delegates claim made by the Pune Film Foundation (PFF), which organises the festival along with state government, seems to be highly exaggerated, the RTI has revealed. The PFF resisted another RTI query last month, seeking information pertaining to funds received and expenditure incurred by the organisers since 2002, stating that they were short staffed and too busy organising the latest edition of the festival.

As per the information accessed by The Indian Express pertaining to delegates who attended the 14th edition held in January 2015, only 3,171 delegates actually paid for the passes (Rs 16.98 lakh). PIFF has claimed that 10,500 delegates attended the event. Even if the free passes were given to various individuals including sponsors, media and guests, this also adds up to a mere 4,723.

For the previous edition – the 13th PIFF held in January 2014 – the PIFF claimed to have pulled in 9,800 delegates to the event, when in reality, the RTI reveals that only 2,893 delegate passes were sold. The free passes for this year were 2,479 – just 400 less than the number of paid delegates.

Soon after The Indian Express filed the RTI, the PFF removed the inflated claims of delegate attendance from its website although they still can be seen on cached pages of the website.

Asked to explain the inflated number of delegates, the PFF office bearers said: “It could be a marketing gimmick. The inflated numbers could be footfall of people visiting multiple times.” When Patel was asked to clarify, he said, “The figure —10,500—is the total footfall of people who visited the festival including delegates, guests and those with free passes, and others who came to the PIFF Bazaar which didn’t require a pass.”

He could not explain how those paying a visit to the venue or even those with free passes could be called ‘delegates’. He also could not explain why the PFF removed the numbers from the website soon after the RTI application was filed. Patel, however, maintained there was no attempt to “mislead”anyone and that the PFF has been routinely providing all the required details to regulating bodies and state government. “I might have claimed that there were more than 10,000 delegates with us but it can only be an estimate. The final figures only come once the festival is over and we sit down and do the counting,” said Patel.

Ravi Gupta, secretary, PFF, said he was not aware of the claims made on the website but it’s true that the delegate count of last year was around 3,500 and hopefully it would touch 4,000 this year. “I don’t know it could be a marketing gimmick,” Gupta added. PIFF on a shoe-string budget P3