Petty argument turns violent; Pune couple brutally thrashed on train

In a horrific incident, a group of people brutally attacked a couple from Pune in a passenger train headed to the city, as several others looked on but did nothing to help.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon, when Bhimrao Bhosale (42), an electrician, and his wife Prema (36), residents of Indira Vasahat in Pune, were travelling to the city from Madha in the train. They were accompanied by Bhimrao’s seven-year-old niece and Prema’s younger brother Dhanraj Shinde.

They were attacked by a group of 12 people, including a woman, after their niece accidentally touched a bag that belonged to the woman. The group locked the compartment door and beat up the couple with wooden sticks and wires. Other passengers saw the incident but didn’t intervene.

According to the information given by the station duty officer at the Kurduwadi railway police station, the argument started after the train left Madha railway station. “Bhimrao’s niece accidentally touched the bag of one Mangal Nagre (40), and it fell off the berth. Nagre hurled abuses at the child and slapped her hard. Shocked by this, Bhimrao and Dhanraj started arguing with the woman. Nagre then called her son, who is a tea seller at the Padewadi railway station.” said the station duty officer.

He added, “When the train stopped at Padewadi station, Mangal’s son Vishal and a group of his friends barged into the train, brandishing wooden sticks and wires. We have a video, which was shot by a passenger and circulated on messengers. The group locked the compartment door and brutally beat up Bhimrao and Prema, even as other passengers watched the incident and shot videos. They also attacked Dhanraj. The group then got down at the same station.”

Speaking to Pune Newsline, Dhanraj said, “My sister sustained a severe head injury and she was bleeding. Bhimrao sustained injuries on his ribs and has fractures. I was also beaten up… we were very frightened. We tried calling the 100 helpline, but could not get through. We got down at Daund station, where our statement was recorded and a complaint was registered at Kurduwadi.”

On Tuesday, based on information from local residents, police arrested Nagre, Vishal and 10 of his friends.

