Petrol pumps won’t remain closed on Sundays

THE All India Petrol Dealers’ Association on Wednesday said that no petrol pump in Pune will remain closed every Sunday from May 14.

“There are some non-affiliated associations in Mumbai and Kurukshetra claiming to shut petrol pumps from May 14 onwards and then every Sunday. They said that they are responding to a clarion call by the Prime Minister to save fuel under the pretext to get recognition in the country. AIPDA, which has the backing of 23 states barring Maharashtra, has not taken any such decision to respond to the call of the Prime Minister to shut pumps and save fuel,” said AIPDA spokesperson Ali Daruwala in a press release.

AIPDA said it was in constant process of dialogues with oil ministry regarding commission for dealers, ethanol issue, transport tender rates, dual dealership and and many other issues. Daruwala said the general public should not believe in the claim being made by any association in the future, except the All India Petrol Dealers’ Association. “No petrol pump in Pune will remain closed after May 14 every Sunday,” he added.

