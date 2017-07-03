Petrol dealers announce nationwide ‘no-purchase’ protest on July 5

AIPDA also plans a ‘no purchase-no sale’ stir on July 12. AIPDA also plans a ‘no purchase-no sale’ stir on July 12.

THE All India Petrol Dealers’ Association (AIPDA) has announced a nationwide “no-purchase” agitation on July 5, followed by a “no purchase-no sale” agitation on July 12, to press for their demands relating to “price protection.”

AIPDA spokesperson Ali Daruwalla said, “We had a stormy three-hour meeting with oil marketing companies (OMCs) on June 29. The OMCs had agreed with us and had assured that price protection needed to be given.”

Daruwalla added that based on AIPDA representation, the union petroleum minister had also directed the OMCs to go beyond the Apporva committee report and give dealers a fair margin and fulfil their demands by July 30.

“However, they (OMCs) could not give us any specific date for implementation of price protection, for which we all walked out. We were requested by OMCs to wait till 2 pm on June 30 for their reconsideration… yet no fruitful result has come out. Hence, we have decided to resort to a no-purchase agitation on July 5 and a no-purchase-no sale agitation on July 12 across the country,” he said.

