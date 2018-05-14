Personnel struggle for basic facilities at ‘isolated’ Bhosari police station

A tin-shed canteen has been set-up outside Bhosari police station. (Express Photo by Manoj More) A tin-shed canteen has been set-up outside Bhosari police station. (Express Photo by Manoj More)

EVEN as the process to set-up the first police commissionerate of Pimpri-Chinchwad is underway, staffers at nine police stations in the industrial city are struggling for the basic amenities. Police officers said lack of basic amenities has aggravated their stress levels.

Even in the searing heat, police personnel struggle to get a glass of cold water at Bhosari police station located on the Pune-Nashik Highway. Most of them bring their own water bottles from home. The police station also lacks facilities like air-conditioning or an air cooler and the only source of respite from the increasing temperature is the ceiling fans that often fail to provide much relief.

The police station does not have a proper facility for its 122 staff to have lunch or dinner. A small canteen has come up outside the premises of the police station. “It’s so hot in the tin-shed canteen that you cannot even sit for two minutes,” said a police officer.

There are two common toilets for the men only one for the women. While a restroom has been provided for the police station in-charge — in this case a senior police inspector — a similar facility for other police personnel is lacking. A police officer said: “The officers work under stress and if basic amenities are missing, it puts more stress on them.”

Narendra Jadhav, senior police inspector, Bhosari police station, said: “We have a restroom outside the police station premises where there is one more common toilet for women. However, the restroom is currently locked.”

He also said that cold water was available in the canteen, but when this correspondent checked with the canteen staff, they said they don’t keep cold water.

Jadhav said they regularly hold stress management workshops. “This happens almost every week. We are aware of the stress issues the police personnel go through and therefore we make it mandatory for them to attend the stress management workshops,” he said. Asked whether there was a plan to set up a gym or a book library, Jadhav said if the PCMC helps in the initiative, it will benefit police personnel.

The police station is located away from the residential areas. Residents of Kasarwadi say the police station should be located in a busy area and not isolated area.

“Why not make it easily accessible to residents? The mere presence of a police station in a busy area will certainly deter anti-social elements,” said Lahoo Landge, a local resident.

Residents said the police are hardly visible in Kasarwadi area and cited it as a reason for the anti-social elements having a free run. “They sit in various chowks creating nuisance or are found near schools troubling girl students, but police are hardly visible in Kasarwadi area,” said A Prasad, a resident.

Meanwhile, the police have zeroed in on a temporary building for the new commissionerate in Premlok Park area of Chinchwad. Currently, the building houses a civic school, which is likely to be shifted elsewhere. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Ganesh Shinde has forwarded his suggestion to the PCMC, which has forwarded it to the state government.

Pimpri-Chinchwad currently has nine police stations, of which one — Chatuhshrungi — will be excluded from the new police commissionerate and six more will be added.

