Permission for building construction: PMC launches scheme to speed up process

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Monday launched a scheme in an attempt speed up the process of getting permission for constructing buildings and bring in transparency to help the civic body get revenue without delay.

A statement issued by the PMC said: “The PMC has decided to sanction the building proposals on the self declaration by Architects and Engineers of the project. This would be on the lines of risk based building permission for the projects in plots measuring less than 2,000 sq metre area.”

The decision has been implemented from January 1 and sanctions would be given on the condition that the self declaration by architect and engineers is submitted for the proposal, said PMC Commissioner Kunal Kumar.

The architect and the engineer, along with the promoter, land owner and developer of a project should submit an affidavit taking responsibility of certain specific things required for building permission.

“The PMC would immediately issue chalans for payment of fees after an architect or an engineer submits the self declaration of approved plans, documents related to project, including ownership of land, zoning demarcation, land settlement records, no objection certificate of tax, structural stability report and details of the fees to be paid to the civic body. The charges have to be deposited within 15 days by the promoter, land owner or developer while the PMC will have to give its consent to the proposal within one month of submission of proposal,” Kumar said.

The initiative would be based on a Trust and Verify concept that would speed up the process and bring in transparency, he added.

A civic official said: “The harassment of residents seeking permission would end as the process would be fast and transparent from now. If the civic administration fails to give sanction in a month then it would be considered deemed sanction and make the engineer concerned accountable for the delay.” The PMC would be the first in the country to take such a decision, he added.

The developer would benefit as the time taken to seek loan for a project would be less and it would help complete a project within a given timeframe, Kumar said adding that the decision would give impetus to the real estate industry that is witnessing a slowdown. “The PMC would gain as the collection of fees would be faster as against the delay seen in the present process,” he added.

