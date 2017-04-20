PCMC XI enter semi finals

PCMC XI logged a crucial 3-1 win over Green Meadows to remain undefeated and booked their berth in the semi finals of the Junior Division Surendra Anand Hockey Maharashtra League, here on Wednesday.

In a Group B encounter at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar, Pimpri, PCMC XI struck twice in the first half and then did well to hold out a spirited fight by Green Meadows to settle the issue.

PCMC XI opened the scoring through Anand Gaikwad (8th) who brilliantly finished off a solo run leaving ‘keeper Adity Belhe stunned. Later, Jitendra Gavane (12th) made it 2-0, and then Saurabh Patil (19th) made it 3-0 which remained at half time. In the second half, Green Meadows fought back through Bhagwan Pawar 38th), but could not gain any more success.

The victory was PCMC XI’s fourth and swelled their points tally to 28 and finish in top spot. Green Meadows (18point) have an chance of booking the second spot as they have a matches in hand, and trail Pune Magician (19 points) who also have a match.

Meanwhile, Chikalwadi Young Boys (CYBs) continued their winning run, scoring a 2-0 win over Khadki Sports Academy in their last league encounter in Group-A.

The win was CYB’s fourth (seven matches) and took their tally to 20 points and into fourth position in Group-A. For Khadki Sports Academy, it was the fifth loss out of six matches and remained on seventh spot. Second-half goals by Tushar Durga (36th minute) gave CYB a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later, Naynesh Durga utilised Tushar’s pass on the left flank to seal the win.

