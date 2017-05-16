PCMC to launch awareness campaign on segregating garbage

PIMPRI-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar said on Monday that the civic body would increase garbage processing at its Moshi garbage depot, which was running out of space. He added that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commission (PCMC) would also launch a campaign, urging locals to segregate dry and wet waste at the source, to ease garbage processing.

Hardikar was addressing an interactive session with mediapersons, organised by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Journalists’ Association at PCMC headquarters here on Monday. “Our process of converting waste to fuel has been going on smoothly. We will increase the garbage processing work, which will help us get additional space for dumping the garbage,” he said.

Hardikar added that there was a pressing need to increase awareness among people about properly segregating garbage at the source. “For this, from June 5, we are launching a campaign to create awareness about segregating wet and dry garbage at the source,” he said. Regarding the 65-acre Punawale landfill site, Hardikar said he would look into it.

Further, the new PCMC chief also spoke on the case involving the arrest of at least four civic employees by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), for demanding bribe. “The action shows that people are frequently approaching the ACB, which is a good sign… The corrupt will get weeded out,” he said, adding that residents should continue to help in nabbing the culprits.

Hardikar further emphasised that he was committed to providing transparent and efficient administration. “People are already sending me feedbacks via text messages and WhatsApp…If they have any complaint regarding delay in their file clearance, they can approach the office via Sarathi helpline or can complain to me directly,” he said.

“I will not tolerate any delays. Everything should happen in a time-bound manner and as per the norms. I will take strong action against errant officials,” he added. As for the mushrooming of illegal structures, especially on nullahs, Hardikar said action will be taken against all such illegal structures.

Regarding the complaints from residents about inequitable distribution of water, Hardikar said efforts were underway to ensure that all areas get equal amount of water and all complaints will be resolved quickly. “The water cut is only 20 per cent, which is a precautionary measure,” he said. Earlier, Pimpri-Chinchwad Shramik Patrakar Sangh president Sunil Landge felicitated Hardikar on behalf of the journalists. Anil Katale anchored the programme.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now