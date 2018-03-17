PCMC-Swargate route: Civic body land acquisition delay may slow down Maha Metro construction

Till the third week of February, work on 88 peirs, 50 pillars and 20 pier caps was complete along the route. Foundation for 79 pillars has been laid. (Express File Photo) Till the third week of February, work on 88 peirs, 50 pillars and 20 pier caps was complete along the route. Foundation for 79 pillars has been laid. (Express File Photo)

The metro construction work along the 16.5-km Maha Metro route, connecting Pimpri-Chinchwad to Swargate, is likely to hit a hurdle at Khadki area, as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) delayed approaching the Ministry of Defence (MoD) seeking transfer of land. Of the 14 stations along the PCMC-Swargate route, three stations — Bopodi, Khadki and Range Hill — have been planned in the Khadki Cantonment Board (KCB) limits, land for which has been identified and agreed upon for transfer by the board authorities, after getting clearances from the MoD.

Of the 14 stations, five have been planned underground and the remaining nine would remain on an elevated corridor.

In order to undertake any construction on the 5 km stretch in the cantonment limits, Maha Metro needs to acquire the land, in this case, from the PMC. “All land-related reports from the Local Military Authorities (LMA) have been submitted to the Southern Command. The land is ready to be transferred but since the PMC approached the MoD only recently, the process will need some more time to be completed,” said KCB president Brig. Dheeraj Mohan. Now, the PMC will have to purchase the said land from the KCB so that Maha Metro can start work in the area.

The delay might also affect the construction as work on the 10km stretch between PCMC and Dapodi is going on in full-swing and the next phase for Maha Metro is set to enter the KCB limits soon. Jai Hind Cinema, opposite Khadki railway station along the old Mumbai-Pune Highway, and a few nearby stores, all under the KCB limits, need to be razed so that the road in the area can be widened. After that, Maha Metro can start work.

“We received an intimation from the PMC only last week stating that the civic body has contacted the MoD. We have ensured that documents, on our part, are clear for consideration,” said a KCB member handling the project. In an attempt to avoid traffic snarls that are likely to occur at the time of the construction, the KCB has demanded parallel infrastructure facilities from the Maha Metro. “It includes two flyovers, one near the All Saints High school and grade-separator near Bopodi, both along the old Mumbai-Pune Highway,” said Brig. Mohan.

