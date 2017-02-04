PCMC polls: Bigwigs say party’s over

TILL THE last minute of filing nomination papers on Friday, confusion prevailed as uncertainty loomed large over the ‘actual’ candidates being fielded. Be it the ruling NCP, which has been lying passive in comparison to an aggressive BJP and Shiv Sena, who claim to be contenders to the PCMC crown this time around-—all are fielding the ‘right’ candidates in different panels in a bid to outsmart rival parties. The BJP, it seemed, was the major gainer as it managed to roped in heavyweights from NCP. Leaders from different political parties said such practices are normal as each party tries to ensure that they put a right man in place. “A political party has to decide about two or three claimants for party nomination from one particular seat. Out of the three, if the party selects one, the other two are then picked by some rival political parties. Therefore, such ploys are underway till the last minute of filing of nomination papers,” said Babu Nair, BJP general secretary, who was denied ticket from Morwadi area.

It was clearly a day of political upmanship and switching of loyalties as was exemplified by filing of nomination papers by as many as 1,788 aspirants on Friday.

By Thursday, only 603 candidates had filed their nomination papers. A majority of these aspirants were awaiting a green signal from their parties. As soon as some of them realised that the party whom they swore allegiance had denied them the nomination, they switched allegiance quickly – which clearly reflected that they were in touch with one or more parties.

By Friday evening, though the picture still remained hazy some names of candidates who “poll vaulted” were out in public domain. One of the biggest one that rattled the NCP was Sujata Palande, the women’s wing president of the party. She has walked over to BJP. Palande will most likely take on Surekha Landge, who is former women’s wing president of NCP.

Sitting NCP corporator from Dapodi, Rajendra Kate also joined BJP. Sitting corporator Mandakani Thackeray of NCP from Ajmera Colony made it to Congress.

Former corporator Shyam Lande, who was in Shiv Sena, returned to his home party NCP. “This was a clear ploy NCP to ensure safe gateway for its key leader Yogesh Behl in Kasarwadi-Sant Tukaram panel,” said a Congress leader. Sitting corporator Geeta Mancharkar of the Congress walked over NCP. She will contest from Kharalwadi-Nehrunagar-Ajmera panel. NCP sitting corporator Jitendra Nanaware’s wife, who was denied a ticket from Kasarwadi-Sant Tukaram shifted to BJP.

BJP general secretary Sarang Kamtekar’s whose nomination from Indrayninagar-Bhosari had led to strained relations between MLAs Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge finally got the nod from the party. His wife, Seema Savale, too got the nod. Both had apparently threatened to leave the party.

Among others who filed nominations today included standing committee chairman Dabbu Aswani, deputy mayor Prabhakar Waghere, NCP leaders Yogesh Behl, R S Kumar, Mangala Kadam, among others.