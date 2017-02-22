PMC, PCMC polls: At IT hub, professionals come out in droves to cast their vote

Some of the companies also offered its employees flexible working hours on the day, keeping in mind the convenience of employees who wished to exercise their votes. Some of the companies also offered its employees flexible working hours on the day, keeping in mind the convenience of employees who wished to exercise their votes.

Several IT professionals were among the early voters at booths situated in Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Nilakh, Kalewadi, and Wakad, the heart of IT hub in Pimpri-Chinchwad. For IT couple Rajani and Bhagwant Patil, residents of Pimple Saudagar, this year’s voting experience was a pleasant one, as they faced no hassles in locating their pooling booth. “ I have been voting for all the previous elections. But, this time around, with so many polling booths , it has eased the voting process as there was little confusion in locating names and polling stations,” said Patil, who voted at a residential society in Pimple Saudagar.

Sparse and smooth flowing traffic was observed along the otherwise busy roads leading to the IT park on Tuesday. And the reason for the missing chaos and buzz, created by buses and cabs ferrying to IT workforce from Pimple Nilakh, Pimple Gurav, Wakad to Hinjawdi, was due to numerous tech giants deferring the early morning working hours by about two hours.

Some of the companies also offered its employees flexible working hours on the day, keeping in mind the convenience of employees who wished to exercise their votes.

“ My company has relaxed first two hours of the day so that employees could cast their votes,” said a female employee with IBM. She was with her husband to cast her vote at SNBP International School in Pimple Saudagar early in the morning.

TetraPak employee Maulim Shah was one of the lucky voters, as his company declared it a holiday on Tuesday. “ It is a good feeling when the company gives a day off , which made it convenient for us to vote at a time of our convenience,” said Jhankhana Shah, wife of Maulim.

Though several IT employees are new to Pune, many of them were first time voters in this year’s civic elections. “ It a great feeling to have cast my vote. The system has been well organized and it hardly took ten minutes for the entire procedure,” said another working professional residing in New Sangvi. Asked if the employees were expected to work extra hours, in order to compensate for the morning two hours, another voter said, “ It’s usual work hour for us,” said Priyamvada, working with Congnizant.