PMC election 2017: How some first-timers sent senior leaders packing

THE February 2017 elections to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) witnessed several shock defeats. And the architects of grand surprises, from the NCP, Shiv Sena and BJP, were none other than some rookies who had jumped into the poll fray for the first time, but had enough gumption to send established corporators packing. Incidentally, the losing candidates here are not grumbling about tampering of EVMs or rigging of polls.

The “heroes” of PCMC election include candidates such as Amit Gawde, a Shiv Sainik and a builder, who defeated R S Kumar of NCP from the posh Pradhikaran panel. Kumar was contesting his seventh consecutive election; he had won all six past elections. But Gawde won by margin of 1,715 votes.

Another “giant killer” is Raju Bansode of NCP, a resident of Dapodi’s Siddharthnagar slum, who contested the election from the Dapodi-Kasarwadi panel. Bansode, in his maiden attempt, trounced five-time winner Chandrakanta Sonkamble of BJP. Sonkamble had won all past five elections on a RPI ticket from Dapodi area, but this time she had contested on a BJP ticket.

Yet another exceptional performance came from Usha Mundhe, a homemaker from Pimple Gurav. She humbled none other than Pimpri-Chinchwad Mayor Shakuntala Darade.

While the counting was on, Gawde (34), was trailing Kumar in the first two rounds. Apparently confident that he would again emerge the winner, Kumar had left the counting centre. However, in the third round, Gawde raced ahead and by the fourth round, as Kumar fell to the third spot, Gawde punched the air in delight. On Tuesday, he received a pat from none other than Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray. “Uddhavji has asked us to put in our best efforts for our respective areas, which I will certainly do,” said Gawde.

But how did a first-timer manager to defeat a veteran like Kumar?

“I had an army of 350 people working for me; they were volunteers, citizens, activists and people from the area,” said Gawde. “I started door-to-door campaigning months earlier, in December, as I was confident about getting the Sena ticket,” he said. Gawde also alleged that Kumar was trying to “fool people in every election” by announcing that he was contesting for the last time.

Raju Bansode (36), a Class V drop-out, lives in a hutment in Dapodi, and has earlier worked as a newspaper vendor and an autorickshaw driver. “Currently, I am jobless …but I am a full-time social activist,” he said.

So how did he manage to pull off such a stunning victory, especially when he had no money?

“I borrowed Rs 50,000 from my friends and relatives. My other panel members from NCP, who are from affluent families, did the rest,” said Bansode, adding that his personal contact with voters in the area worked in his favour. He won by a margin of 700 votes.

Usha Mundhe, who won from Pimple Gurav panel, said a network of self-help groups helped her win. “I have worked relentlessly for the upliftment of women in my area…My work has been acknowledged the media and now by the voters,” said Mundhe, while also praising BJP president Laxman Jagtap for giving her a chance to “work for poor women”. She won by over 3,000 votes.

Meanwhile, the losing candidates seemed to have accepted their defeat at the hands of first-timers gracefully. Mayor Shakuntala Darade said, “I have accepted my defeat and have no complaint against EVMs.” Similarly, Kumar said, “I have worked relentlessly but lost… I concede defeat with all humility and wish good luck to all the winners.”