PCMC panel cracks the whip: 1,500 bills worth Rs 159 crore under scanner

In picture, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) (Express Photo) In picture, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) (Express Photo)

The officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are currently busy verifying as many as 1,500 bills submitted by over 500 private contractors. These bills, worth Rs 159 crore, were submitted after the financial year ended on March 31. Officials are putting them under the microscope to find out whether there were any bogus or inflated bills.

Cracking the whip on financial indiscipline — an alleged legacy of the previous NCP regime — the standing committee chairperson Seema Savale had ruled on taking charge that the bills submitted after March 31 would remain unpaid until they were thoroughly verified. “There was a wrong practice in force for years in PCMC. Bills worth crores were submitted at the last minute and were approved without being properly verified. I have put an end to this practice,” said Savale. Though she assumed charge at the end of March, Savale said on March 14, the Mayor Nitin Kalje had issued directives that contractors will have to submit the bills by March 27 if they were hoping for timely payment. “Despite this, over 500 contractors submitted their bills on April 1 or after that,” she said.

Savale alleged that all these years, contractors were in the habit of submitting their bills at the last minute which then used to get approved without proper verification. She alleged that this was encouraged by the then rulers. “This had been the long practice. These tactics were being brazenly carried out. Nobody bothered whether the bills were genuine, whether the work for which the amount was being sought had actually been carried out and whether the bill was as per the amount sanctioned for the project or an inflated one,” she said.

In the end, said Savale, PCMC suffered financially as even bogus bills got approved. “Every year, PCMC pays contractors at least Rs 500 crore for different works. It is our duty to ensure that the tax-payers’ money is paid for the genuine works and not bogus ones,” she said. Savale said that the modus operandi that existed in PCMC was to issue backdated cheque though the bills were submitted after March 31. “Now this system of paying through backdated cheque is over as RTGS has come into force,” she said.

Savale said the bills would be paid as provision is being made in the current budget. “We are not holding the bills, but we are ensuring that there is absolute financial discipline vis-a-vis submission of bills and that every bill is checked minutely for its authenticity,” she said.

Meanwhile, Savale said that last week, when Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was in Pimpri-Chinchwad for the BJP executive committee meeting, she and other standing committee members met him. “During the interaction, the CM asked to put every project and the bill under the microscope. He said not to allow any cost escalation unless it was verified with utmost care and diligence,” she said, adding that the standing committee will follow the directives in letter and spirit.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now