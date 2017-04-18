PCMC mulls lifting water from Bhama Askhed, Andhra dams

WITH THE Rs 400 crore Pavana water pipeline project remaining a non-starter, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is exploring the possibility of lifting drinking water directly from Bhama Askhed and Andhra dams.

Last week, the PCMC standing committee had approved a proposal for appointing the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran as a consultant for the project. While Bhama Askhed dam is located in Khed taluka, the Andhra dam is located in Maval. Both are about 45-50 km from Pimpri-Chinchwad. The consultant has been directed to find out the possibility of lifting water through a closed pipeline from these two dams.

Committee chairperson Seema Savale said the population of Pimpri-Chinchwad has gone up in the last five-six years, but the civic body was lifting the water as per the norms fixed in 2011. “Though PCMC has been allowed to lift 370 MLD water from the Pavana dam, it is lifting 470 MLD. It has to pay the fine for extra water,” she added.

Savale further pointed out that the Pavana dam does not have the capacity to take care of Pimpri-Chinchwad and its neighbouring areas. Besides, the work on Pavana pipeline has also remained uncertain.

“In these circumstances, there is a need to look for other sources to get water. Since Bhama Askhed and Andhra dams are the nearby sources, we are exploring the feasibility of lifting water from them. And, therefore, have been appointed a consultant,” she added.

Savale said, among other things, the consultant has been told to work out the cost and the route for laying the pipeline and acquisition of suitable land.

The Rs 400-crore Pavana pipeline project has remained a non-starter for five years, following a farmer protest which had claimed lives of three farmers.

