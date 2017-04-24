PCMC: In 5 years of NCP rule, files of Rs 800-crore expenses ‘missing’

Currently, the auditing work for the period 2010 to 2015 is underway. NCP ruled PCMC from 2007 to Feb 2017. Currently, the auditing work for the period 2010 to 2015 is underway. NCP ruled PCMC from 2007 to Feb 2017.

DOCUMENTS and files of a staggering Rs 800 crore pertaining to Ajit Pawar-led NCP rule in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are “missing” from various civic offices, including the PCMC headquarters in Pimpri. This has come to light during the latest auditing of the civic records from 2010 to 2015, when the NCP was in power in PCMC. Currently, the BJP is holding the reins of PCMC. Besides the five-year period of NCP rule, files and documents pertaining to Rs 600 crore are missing from 1982, audit officials said. “Therefore, the actual worth of missing files and documents could be pegged at Rs 1,400 crore,” PCMC audit chief Padmashree Taldekar told The Indian Express on Sunday. In 1982, PCMC became the corporation and the first civic elections were held in 1986. Initially, the Congress single-handedly ruled PCMC. However, from 2007 to 2017, the NCP was in power at PCMC.

Taldekar said that despite repeated reminders to various civic departments, officials have failed to produce documents and files pertaining to transactions and projects worth Rs 800 crore. “The non-production of documents and files relates to a period of five years from 2010 to 2015. We have sent repeated reminders to officials of concerned departments to produce the papers, but they have failed to do so,” Taldekar said. HoDs of all 144 civic departments have asked their teams to submit the relevant paper to audit department which so far has not been complied with, she added.

Senior audit officials said “non-production” of documents for a long period of time or a lack of communication about them is tantamount to them being counted as “missing” until they are actually produced.

Taldekar said currently they are auditing the civic records from the period 2010-2015 and have found it difficult to trace files and documents pertaining to an amount of Rs 800 crore. The audit officials said they have found several violations of rules and, therefore, have raised objections to them. “Since 1982, the total objections as of 2015 stand at 31,000. Some of the objections have been resolved by officials, but still thousands remain pending…”

Audit officials said said there are two important points raised during auditing. One relates to “objectionable amount” and another is “recoverable amount.” Audit department said “objectionable amount” keeps changing as and when the officials produce documents and submit authentic details regarding them.

However, Taldekar said “recoverable amount” is the one which cannot be waived. “If certain amount is to be recovered from officials and contractors under ‘recoverable’ category, they have to pay the amount. There is no escape from them,” she said.

In the last one year or so, officials and contractors have returned an amount of Rs 45 crore which falls under “recoverable category.” However, an amount of Rs 55 crore still remains pending. “This amount could be an overpayment due to various reasons,” audit official said.

The audit chief had placed the same grievance — of non-production of documents — before the standing committee meeting two weeks back. The committee chairperson Seema Sawale, who belongs to the ruling BJP, immediately directed PCMC officials to produce relevant documents in one month. However, Taldekar said that in the past two weeks, not a single official had turned up to produce the documents.

Sawale said she would be taking strict action if the officials fail to fall in line. “I would be forced to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 if the officials fail to discharge their duties as required. Once a fine is imposed, it will tarnish the service record of the concerned employee which ultimately affects his or her growth,” she said.

Meanwhile, NCP continues to maintain that it has nothing to do with “missing” records. “It is the duty of civic officials to produce the relevant documents as required by the audit department. NCP has nothing to do with it,” reiterated NCP leader Yogesh Behl.

The audit issue had first come to light in 1999 when civic activist Maruti Bhapkar had filed a public interest litigation (PIL) in the Bombay High Court which had ordered a special audit in 2001. The HC had passed strictures against PCMC and asked the state government as to why the PCMC should not be dissolved.

