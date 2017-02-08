PCMC gets its first corporator Ravi Landge elected unopposed

The last day for withdrawal of nominations was particularly good for BJP candidate from Panel 6 in Pimpri Chinchwad, Ravi Landge. On Tuesday, Landge became the first candidate to be elected unopposed. He is the nephew of the murdered BJP city chief, Ankushrao Landge.

He was elected as all the other candidates decided to withdraw their nomination forms.

NCP had not fielded any candidates from Panel 6, while Congress and MNS could not find any suitable candidates there. Other than Landge, three independent candidates were in the fray, who were persuaded to withdraw their nomination.

Ravi Landge was in the news recently, as he was reportedly unhappy over the choice of candidates in Bhosari and had threatened to contest independently.