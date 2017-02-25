PCMC elections 2017: BJP promises time-bound progress, denies rift

BJP leaders celebrate the party’s victory in Pimpri on Friday. (Source: Express photo) BJP leaders celebrate the party’s victory in Pimpri on Friday. (Source: Express photo)

A DAY after its spectacular victory, the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit of the BJP tried to present a united front and dispelled any speculations about a face-off between their leaders, especially its president Laxman Jagtap and another party leader and MLA Mahesh Landge. The BJP has announced a time-bound progress plan for Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“We will set a three-month time-bound plan. I will review the plan every three months to find out what has been planned and what has been achieved,” said District Guardian Minister Girish Bapat, who had taken active part in campaigning and planning the BJP’s winning strategy in Pimpri-Chinchwad. The BJP won a staggering 77 seats against NCP’s 36. It also claimed that it has 78 seats as one of the victorious independent candidates was sponsored by it.

Watch What Else Is Making News:

Most of the BJP leaders and newly-elected corporators, smiling and patting each other over the grand show in the polls, gathered in Pimpri on Friday. The BJP leaders interacted with the media and shared their intentions to push the development work in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Besides Bapat, Jagtap, Landge, other leaders likes MP Amar Sable, general secretaries Sarang Kamtekar and Babu Nair, local leaders Sachin Patwardhan, Uma Khapre, Sanjeevani Pandey, Mauli Thorat were also present.

To a question as why the NCP lost so badly despite the development it did in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Bapat said, “But NCP did lot of corruption… It could have done much more development but for the corruption.”

Bapat, however, said his party will not be vindictive. “We will open all cases of corruption, but we will not be vindictive,” he said.

Crediting the party’s spectacular victory to the united team work, Bapat said, “All the local leaders, including Laxman Jagtap and Mahesh Landge, spared no effort in ensuring party’s victory…It is clear that the plans and policies pursued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have got a thumbs up from the voters.”

Bapat said the BJP will do everything to live up to voters expectations. “Now that voters have reposed faith in the party, we will not let them down. We will push the development of Pimpri-Chinchwad,” he said.

Though Mahesh Landge arrived late and left quickly, the BJP said there was no rift in the party. “There is no bitterness among the leaders in the party,” said Kamtekar.

In the evening, however, the Mahesh Landge camp said that since he had ensured 33 seats out of 44 seats in Bhosari with a winning percentage of 85, the MLA should be included in the state cabinet. “Mahesh Landge ensured the victory of 33 out of 44 candidates while Laxman Jagtap ensured victory of 45 out of 84 candidates in Chinchwad and Pimpri. Therefore, Mahesh Landge should get the nod,” said a Landge aide.

The Landge camp reacted quickly as Bapat was asked during a media interaction whether Laxman Jagtap will not get into the cabinet. Bapat said it was the Chief Minister’s prerogative. The CM had on Thursday called up Jagtap and complimented him on the party’s victory.