PCMC election close contests: Some win by a whisker, some go down fighting

FEBRUARY 2017 election to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will go down in the civic body’s history as the one that witnessed closest and fiercest contests across the industrial city. Voters in Akurdi-Chinchwad area experienced extremely close contests in which two women candidates won by the same margin of 55 votes, a record of sorts in PCMC polls.

In Panel 14 (Kalbhornagar), Meenal Yadav of the Shiv Sena overcame a stiff challenge from Tejiswini Durge, daughter of the BJP leader, Raju Durge. At 21, Tejiswini was the youngest candidate among the 774 in the poll ring. While Meenal secured 6,398 votes, Tejiswini notched up 6,343 votes, losing the poll by a narrow margin of only 55 votes.

Raju Durge said at first the news broke that Tejiswini had won by 67 votes. “However, it was not an official declaration. The representatives apparently miscalculated the votes. After the official calculation was done, we lost by 55 votes,” he said, pointing out to the nerve-wracking finish in which fortunes fluctuated from first round.

The moment she realised that she had lost by a such a narrow margin, Tejiswini broke down. “She was inconsolable and couldn’t believe she could lose by such a small margin,” said Raju Durge. On her part, Tejiswini who grew up watching her father campaign and put in his might for growth of the BJP in Sambhajinagar and nearby areas, said, “It was a battle I thought would go my way. The kind of effort, the networking, the people to people contact, the door to door campaign I thought would take me to victory. But it was not to be. I cried and cried a lot…”

Tejiswini, who made effective use of social media much before the poll process set in, has vowed to double up her effort for the next elections. “I will continue to work hard for my area…,” said Tejiswini, who is a fourth year student of Applied Arts and Crafts. Her college-mates also campaigned for her.

In the same Kalbhornagar panel 14, sitting corporator Vaishali Kalbhor of the NCP defeated Urmila Kalbhor of the Shiv Sena by 55 votes. Both are popular in Akurdi-Kalbhornagar-Mohannagar areas. Another Sena candidate in the panel Maruti Bhapkar said, “Both are actually the winners. 55-vote difference means nothing.”

Bhapkar, a former corporator, lost to sitting NCP corporator Javed Shaikh. Bhapkar is from Mohannagar area while Shaikh lives in Akurdi area. “The voters in Akurdi area were more in number than Mohannagar area where I live. This is the trend across the city,” he said.

Bhapkar said the panel demarcation gave advantage to only one candidate and in most cases, they have won. “The demarcation had been wrongly done. For instance, in Mohannagar area where I live, voters knew me but they were less in number. In Akurdi, where Shaikh lives, he is well known in that area and the area had more number of voters. When the panel was made, it was clearly in favour of candidates who stayed in Akurdi,” said Bhapkar, who has lived in Mohannagar all his life.

In Krushnanagar panel 11, which is close to Akurdi and Sambhajinagar, Mangala Kadam, a former mayor and NCP House leader in PCMC, had to sweat it out to win her seat against Supriya Changude of the BJP. Kadam, a key NCP leader, won by a margin of 800 votes. “It was a small margin of victory for me in my five terms. I really had to struggle hard. This is because the BJP deliberately attached five slums to my panel. The BJP went all out to defeat me by distributing money among slum dwellers. Despite all its attempts, I still won,” she alleged.

There were also a few other close contests. In Sambhajinagar panel no 10, Keshav Gholve, a first timer from the BJP, defeated former corporator Narayan Bahirwade by 130 votes. In Panel 2 (Jadhavwadi) Ashwini Jadhav of the BJP defeated Rupali Alhat of the Shiv Sena by 48 votes. In Panel 23 (Shivthirthnagar), Meena Pawar of the BJP won by just 97 votes against Vimal Jagtap of the Shiv Sena.

In Panel 13 (Nigdi Gaothan), sitting corporator Suman Pawle defeated other sitting corporators Sulbha Ubale of the Shiv Sena and Ashwini Chikhale of the MNS. In Talwade Gaothan, S Mehtre of the BJP drubbed Swati Mane of the NCP by 197 votes. In Kasarwadi-Sant Tukaramnagar panel, sitting corporator Sujata Palande overcome a strong challenge from the likes of Sangeeta Suvarna and Surekha Landge to win by a margin of 357 votes.

In panel 16 (Mamurdi, Kiwale), 22-year-old Pradnya Khanolkar, the youngest corporator, emerged victorious by a small margin of 244 votes. Pradnya defeated Jaya Raut of the BJP. The panel witnessed three-way contest between the NCP, the BJP and the Shiv Sena. While Pradnya secured 7,490 votes, Jaya Raut of the BJP notched up 7,246 votes and Megha Rasal-Taras of the Shiv Sena got 6,377 votes.