PCMC denies increments to top official for ‘misbehaving with colleague’

Civic officials added, “As a senior officer, it was Kulkarni’s duty to ensure the safety of the colleague but he failed.”

By: Express News Service | Pune | Published: January 18, 2018 4:51 am
THE MUNICIPAL Commissioner of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Shravan Hardikar, has stopped two salary increments of Civic Executive Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, head of the Environment Department, for allegedly misbehaving with a woman colleague. “Based on the Vishaka Committee reports’ recommendations, we have stopped two increments of the officer,” he said.

“The incident happened when Kulkarni and the female colleague had gone to Delhi for a training workshop as part of the Swachch Bharat Abhiyan. The two had apparently gone for sightseeing, which was part of the training session, when the incident happened. The woman had left the Delhi tour mid-way and had returned to Pune,” said an official.

However, when Kulkarni appeared before the Vishaka Committee, he had denied the allegation.

