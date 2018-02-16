PCMC creates history, budget presented & approved the same day

PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar (second from left) and Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale (in blue sari), with the 2018-19 budget. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen) PCMC Commissioner Shravan Hardikar (second from left) and Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale (in blue sari), with the 2018-19 budget. (Express Photo by Rajesh Stephen)

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar on Thursday presented a Rs 5,235-crore surplus budget for the year 2018-19, which includes over 100 suggestions from Pimpri-Chinchwad residents, to the Standing Committee. The focus of the budget is on completion of development projects planned for the financial year. Late in the evening, in an unprecedented move, the Standing Committee unanimously approved the budget the same day, by suggesting additional changes to the tune of Rs 27 crore. The changes include revenue from advertising and funds that are likely to remain unspent.

To present the budget, the PCMC commissioner, who has suffered a sprain, arrived on a wheel-chair, with a bandaged leg. Departing from the practice of making provisions for several projects in the budget which remain non-starters, Hardikar said he had made provisions for a majority of projects that can either be completed, or almost completed, by the end of the financial year.

“Unlike in the past, when there were too many projects in the budget and they caused confusion, we have included only those projects which can be completed by the next financial year or can almost be completed… now, every department will know what its target is and how much money it is supposed to use,’’ said Hardikar. The PCMC chief said the copy of the budget, much slimmer this year, reflected the effort to come up with concrete projects that could be implemented. “There are 250 fewer pages… we have resorted to controlled budgeting with a high degree of financial discipline. We have shunned tokenism…,” said Hardikar, adding that the budget has made a proposal on hiking water tax, and the issue was already before the PCMC general body. “Though the budget has proposed to hike the water tax, the main focus is on identifying illegal connections and plugging water leakages,’’ he said.

The PCMC administration was determined to implement the 24×7 drinking water plan, said Hardikar, adding, “We have a two-pronged strategy. One, to get water from Bhama Askhed or Andhra Dam and second, recycling and reusing water.” One of the biggest provisions — Rs 50 crore — has been made for work on Pune Metro project. ‘“We have made provisions for preparing the detailed project report, to extend the Metro from Pimpri to Nigdi, and other works,” he said.

The civic body won’t look for loans to fund projects and would instead look at various financial models such as value capture financing and prospective financing, said Hardikar. Late in the evening, the budget was passed unanimously by the BJP-led Standing Committee.

PCMC Standing Committee Chairperson Seema Savale said, “It was approved by including additional income of Rs 27 crore works …it was the first time in the history of the civic body that the budget was approved the same day. Usually, eight days’ time is given to corporators to study the budget and suggest changes. However, it has been observed that this leads to disputes and arguments and distortion of the commissioner’s budget, which is always prepared by taking corporators into consultation.’’

