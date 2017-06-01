PCMC approves 2 grade separators in Jagtap Dairy area

The two parallel grade separators at Sai Chowk in Jagtap Dairy area will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 28.15 crore. File The two parallel grade separators at Sai Chowk in Jagtap Dairy area will be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 28.15 crore. File

THE STANDING committee meeting of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Wednesday approved two parallel grade separators at Sai Chowk in Jagtap Dairy area at an estimated cost of Rs 28.15 crore. The committee made it mandatory for the private contractor to implement the projects in two years.

At the weekly committee meeting held at PCMC headquarters Wednesday, the Shravan Hardikar-led civic administration placed before the committee the proposal for constructing the two grade separators on Nashik Phata-Wakad BRTS route, which covers the Jagtap Dairy area. The route witnesses heavy traffic jam throughout the day.

After the meeting, standing committee chairperson Seema Savale said the grade separators approved on Wednesday are estimated to cost Rs 21.47 crore and there would be an additional expenditure to the tune of Rs 6.88 crore as utility expenses.

Savale said the tender process for the grade separators have already taken place in which four contractors had participated. She said contract went to the lowest bidders, V M Matere Constructions. She said the issue was debated in the standing committee before the approval was given.

Savale said there was a pressing need for a grade separator at Jagtap Dairy chowk as traffic snarls had become the order of the day. “We expect that the grade separators will ease the traffic chaos in Wakad area and also help in faster movement of traffic in Bhosari area as well as in Hinjewadi and on the bypass.

If the two grade separators are constructed, then there will be in all six grade separators in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Three grade separators have already been constructed on the Pune-Mumbai Highway. Last week, the standing committee had sanctioned a grade separator at Bhakti Shakti Chowk. “Yes, in all we will have six grade separators. The cost of the grade separators is less compared to flyovers and they can be constructed in quick time,” PCMC officials said.

Savale said the committee also sanctioned the proposal from the health department for garbage containers worth Rs 1.71 crore. In all the committee sanctioned development projects worth Rs 32 crore, she said.

Savale said the committee also sanctioned the proposal for purchasing uniforms for civic employees. In her first meeting, Savale had reprimanded officials who had not come dressed in official uniform.

Meanwhile, the PCMC standing committee today cancelled the contract given to a party contractor for running the swimming pool at Kasarwadi. The contract was cancelled following complaints of malfunctioning of the swimming pool.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App