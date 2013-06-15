PCB gets ready for local body tax

Clearing the decks to impose Local Body Tax (LBT) on traders operating in cantonment,the Pune Cantonment Board will soon revise the minimum turnover limit of Rs 3 lakh,the new yardstick to decide who will come under the LBT regime.

The state government had recently increased minimum turnover limit to Rs 3 lakh from Rs 1 lakh proposed earlier. The PCB will send the amended slab to the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for approval,a must before PCB goes ahead with LBT.

The matter came up for discussion in the general body meeting of PCB,where CEO K V Nagi Reddy informed the Board that the proposal would be sent within a week to MoD. Approval is expected by August-end.

The state government abolished Octroi from April 1. Octroi yielded PCB Rs 18 crore per annum or about Rs 1.5 crore per month. The LBT is expected to push up the income to Rs 60 crore a year.

Nagi Reddy said that raising the limit from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 3 lakh will,however,not have any considerable impact on revenue as most enterprises within PCB limits,which form the prime source of revenue for the board,have a turnover of over Rs 5 crore. Changing the slab will not affect collection significantly,he told the Board.

