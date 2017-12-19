PCB cleanest cantonment, gets Raksha Mantri award

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has been awarded the Raksha Mantri Award for cleanliness and greenery. PCB CEO D N Yadav said the PCB bagged the award from among 62 cantonments in the country. The award was given by Prof David R Shimlik, Chairman, Union Public Service Commission, at a function held in New Delhi recently. Yadav along with S D Zende, chief health superintendent, Sukhdeo Patil, assistant executive engineer, and Ramod Kadam, health inspector, were present at the function.

The PCB authorities said they had undertaken various cleanliness activities in the cantonment during the year under Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan. To comply with the solid waste management rules, a programme for door-to-door collection of segregated solid waste had been undertaken, Yadav said.

Bio-degradable waste from the Chhatrapati Shivaji market, open markets at Kumbharbawdi, Wanowrie Bazar, Ghorpuri Bazar as well as from eateries in the cantonment are being treated by vermiculture. Besides, an approach road with chain-link fencing has been made to the trenching ground in Hadapsar and garbage there treated with bio-culture.

During the national cleanliness campaign as part of Swachhata Pakhwada from December 1 to 15, the Bhairoba nullah on the periphery of the cantonment was desilted and wire nets placed on its parapet walls to prevent people from throwing waste in the nullah. A spot opposite the Wanowrie Bazar school has also been cleaned of shrubs and a park, Maj. Dhyanchand Sports Ground, developed with children’s play equipment, an open gym, jogging track and landscaping. Another spot in Ghorpuri Bazar in front of Ayappa temple was also cleaned and a park developed there.

