PCB charging too much to allow road digging work in its jurisdiction: MSEDCL

After a stand-off with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) that lasted for months, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has said the amount charged by the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB), for permission to dig up roads and lay underground cables in its jurisdiction, was too high.

The power utility had requested permission to dig up almost a 4,665-metre stretch, said Dr D N Yadav, CEO of PCB. Assistant Executive Engineer (Electrical), Vijay Chavan, PCB, said the work also involved digging up the footpath and tarred roads.

After considering the total amount of work involved, PCB authorities have decided to charge the utility Rs 2,850 per square metre, said Board officials. MSEDCL officials said that they had applied for permission for digging up roads to lay underground cables, as part of the Integrated Power Development Scheme.

The MSEDCL had sought permission for digging up roads from the Turf Club to the Race Course along the Solapur Road, the Mazda Ice Factory to Gawli Wada at Boottee Street, Victoria Road and Vishwamitra Road, inside lanes at Boottee Street, Sarbatwala Chowk at Sachapir Street and Krishnakunj to Radiant Arcade, and East Street.

“We have not received an official reply to our letter from PCB yet,” said M G Shinde, chief engineer of MSEDCL, Pune zone. But, said highly-placed sources at the power utility, the charges levied by the Board were “too high”. Recently, MSEDCL and the PMC had finally managed to agree on a rate of Rs 2,350 per square metre, to dig up roads in PMC areas.

To resolve issues over road-digging charges, the state energy department had also called a meeting of municipal commissioners and urged them to consider the rates they charged the MSEDCL. “They were urged to follow the model of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, which charged a nominal rate of Rs 100 per square metre…” said officials of the power utility.

