Payment of property tax: PMC reduces penalty on bounced cheques

The PMC committee has reduced the penalty from a minimum of Rs 2,000 to Rs 300. File The PMC committee has reduced the penalty from a minimum of Rs 2,000 to Rs 300. File

After noticing that heavy penalty on bounced cheque deposited for payment of property tax was causing inconvenience to people, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reduce the fine to resolve the issue.

Around 12,000 cheques deposited with PMC for payment of property tax bounced due to various reasons, including no signature, incorrect signature, wrong date, insufficient balance in the account of the tax payer.

“The penalty on bounced cheque was minimum of Rs 2,000 even if the actual amount of property tax was less. There were multiple reasons for the cheque getting bounced but the heavy penalty made the citizens pay a much higher amount and caused a lot of inconvenience to them,” said Murlidhar Mohol, chairperson of standing committee.

The committee has reduced the penalty to a minimum of Rs 300 for cheque bounce, he said, adding this amount increases with increase in amount but would not be as high as in the past. The decision would be implemented from this financial year.

The standing committee chairperson clarified that the residents will not be able to avail benefit of the discount of 10 per cent in payment if it is done after deadline for paying tax by June-end.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App