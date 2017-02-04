Pawar takes over as DEO, Pune Circle

Rajendra R Pawar has taken over the charge of Defence Estates Officer (DEO), Pune Circle, on Friday from DN Yadav, who was transferred as Chief Executive Officer, Pune Cantonment Board, and was holding additional charge of DEO office. Pawar, an Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) officer of 2000 batch from Dhule, had joined the Defence Estates services as Joint Chief Executive Officer of Khadki Cantonment Board. He has worked as Chief Executive Officer, Aurangabad Cantonment, DEO of Jorhat, then as Deputy Director at Principal Directorate Defence Estates South-Western Command Jaipur. The last posting of Pawar was as Chief Executive Officer, Mhow Cantonment Board, Madhya Pradesh.

The DEO, Pune Circle, has five cantonments — Pune, Khadki, Dehuroad, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad. It contains about 20,000 acres of Defence land and eight districts of Maharashtra Pune, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Satata, Kolhapur, Sangli, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurgh, covering about 59,000 acres of Defence land in its jurisdiction.

The DEO, Pune Circle, has played an important role in allotment of Defence lands in its jurisdiction for public infrastructure projects, such as widening of various road passing through all cantonments, Aundh Camp, sanctioning of fly over at Lullanagar Junction and also two RailOver Bridges at Ghorpadi railway crossing. The new DEO will also be working side by side with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation authorities to get sanction for the most-awaited permanent road to Bhopkhel village through Khadki Cantonment.