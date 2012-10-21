Pawar recommends Anwar for ministerial post

NCP president Sharad Pawar recommended Tariq Anwars name from NCP for a ministerial post in the proposed Cabinet reshuffle in the UPA government. Addressing reporters,Pawar also clarified that he would not contest the next general election and would dedicate his time working for strengthening his party. He said the number of ministerial berths for NCP in the UPA government would remain the same as they are now. We have been asked by the PM to submit names for the proposed reshuffle. I have recommended the name of Tariq Anwar on behalf of our party, he said. Anwar,who is a party spokesperson,may replace MoS Agatha Sangma,whose father PA Sangma had quit the NCP to fight the recent presidential election.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App